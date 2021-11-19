Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

ITTF 2021 Panam Championships Guyana beat Barbados but out of team C/Ship

Nov 19, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana men’s team gave the country much to cheer about after defeating Barbados 3-2 in the team Championships following their first group game loss to Ecuador in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) 2021 Panam Championships being held in Peru currently.

From left, Team Captain Christopher Franklin, Joel Allyene and Shemar Britton.

The Guyanese stood a good chance of making it to the next round if they could’ve pulled off victory against their final opponents; Guatemala, in the final men’s team group match.
Christopher Franklin lost the first game 3-2 against Guatemala but Shemar Britton in the second game came from a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2. In the third and final game, the Golden Arrowhead was flying high as Joel Alleyne went up 2-0 against his opponent but couldn’t close out as the Guatemalan won the next three sets to win the game, the match and boot the Guyanese from the championships.

 

