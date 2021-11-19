ITTF 2021 Panam Championships Guyana beat Barbados but out of team C/Ship

Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana men’s team gave the country much to cheer about after defeating Barbados 3-2 in the team Championships following their first group game loss to Ecuador in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) 2021 Panam Championships being held in Peru currently.
The Guyanese stood a good chance of making it to the next round if they could’ve pulled off victory against their final opponents; Guatemala, in the final men’s team group match.
Christopher Franklin lost the first game 3-2 against Guatemala but Shemar Britton in the second game came from a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2. In the third and final game, the Golden Arrowhead was flying high as Joel Alleyne went up 2-0 against his opponent but couldn’t close out as the Guatemalan won the next three sets to win the game, the match and boot the Guyanese from the championships.
