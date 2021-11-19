Guyana’s Moore wins NJCAA women’s athlete of the year award

Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Overseas based student-athlete, Aaliyah Moore has been recognised as the NJCAA Division one women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Athlete of the year. This is the first time that this award is being won by a Guyanese and the Monroe College Mustang middle-distance specialist surely deserves it following her incredible five wins from seven meets in her debut season.
Moore’s dynamic runnings has seen her twice copped the NJCAA women’s runner of the week while winning the USTFCCCA’s National Athlete Of The Week accolade once.
At the NJCAA Nationals that was held last weekend, Moore competed and finished third overall from a total of 157 athletes which earned her All American status and only the second Mustang ever to place in the Top 3 in the school’s history.
The 20-year-old Business Major has continued to grow from strength to strength since she began competing on the US College Circuit and after finishing 40th in her first race she has notched five first place and a third place at Nationals in her other meets.
In a brief invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Moore noted that, “Overall the season was great, I learnt a lot and I’m looking forward to making my first indoor debut with a good impression.”
She also made special heartfelt thanks to her coach Shirvon Greene and credited the support from her friends and family as part motivation to continue excelling.
The Police Progressive Youth Club athlete’s goal remains to break under the two-minute mark in her pet event, the 800m. (Calvin Chapman)
