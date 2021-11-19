GSCL Inc thanks stakeholders for successful PM T20 Cup 5

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc has expressed gratitude to its sponsors and other stakeholders for the successful staging of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 which concluded on Sunday night at the National Stadium.

After three days of competitive rivalry, Ariel emerged winners of the open category, beating Regal by eight wickets. All-rounder Quentin Sampson of Ariel who hails from Caria Caria, Essequibo was named man-of-the-match in the final and most valuable player with 231 runs and eight wickets.

Sampson pocketed a trophy and one 43” smart television set for his performance.

Fisherman Masters beat Ariel by 22 runs to win the over-45 division. Keith Fraser of Ariel was named the most valuable player and received one 43” television set.

Regal Legends defeated Wellman by 92 runs in the over-50 final. Unnis Yusuf of Regal was named the most valuable player and also took home one 43” television set.

The Guyana Committee of Services also presented wrist watches to the outstanding performers.

The competition was sponsored by Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Banks DIH, Crown Mining, Dinar Trading, Dyna’s Embroidery, Regal Sports, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Its Our Life ARD Youtuber, Mohamed Enterprise, Permaul Trading, Tourism Guyana, Yamin Investment, P and P Insurance, Star Party Rentals, Shahab Hack, Associated Brands Guyana Inc., Pro Signs, Rajiv Gandhi University, Lucky Star Boutique, Trophy Stall, Price Chopper Variety Store and Globe Office Solutions.

The GSCL Inc would like to make special mention of Muslim Youth Organisation, Guyana National Stadium, Police Sports Club, Guyana Defence Force, Lusignan SC, Demerara Cricket Club, Togetherness Park Committee Lilliendaal, Ogle SC, the commander of Division 4B-East Bank Demerara, the National Task Force, Office of the Prime Minister, the media (print, electronic and social), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, teams especially those from overseas, match officials, The Guyana Police Force and Caribbean Hot Shots Band. The GSCL Inc would like to note that the competition was played under strict covid guidelines.