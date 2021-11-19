Govt. to spend $20M to repair 235 fire hydrants in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – Chief Fire Officer, Kalamodeen Edoo said that some 235 out of the over 600 fire hydrants around Georgetown are currently inoperable and a sum of $20M is what is required to fix them.

Edoo noted that the project, which will not be tendered and is expected to begin within the next two weeks. The fire chief along with the Minister within the Ministry of Local government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, on Wednesday conducted inspections on multiple hydrants across Georgetown.

During the inspection, they recorded 121 hydrants that are functioning and out of the 235 that are inoperable, 53 require major repairs while 182 only require minimum work.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the decision to rehabilitate these hydrants came directly from President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali. The minister related that they are working everyday to ensure that the fire hydrants are checked and fixed in the shortest possible time. “I want to warn drivers of motor vehicles that the law will take its course after we erect signage and markings on the road that fire hydrants are here and there will be no parking,” he cautioned drivers.

The DPI also reported the fire chief’s plans to install additional hydrants in fire prone areas. The fire chief also highlighted that during their inspection, they noticed a lot of businesses blocking the hydrants, with construction materials, suitcases, washing machines and more.

In a press release issued later that day, the Guyana Fire Service advised the public not to obstruct access to fire hydrants.

The fire service also noted that it has received several reports of persons duping and burning garbage indiscriminately around the city. The fire service cautioned citizens that it is illegal to burn garbage openly and further warned that such an act attracts a fine ranging from $80,000 to $300,000 and perpetrators can face up to three months imprisonment.