Five remanded to prison for the murder of West Coast Berbice man

Kaieteur News – Five men appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court for the murder of a 61-year-old man from Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice. Brian Evans, 22, of No.11 Village, WCB, Ryan Dhanraj, 27, of Block D Waterloo, Bath Settlement, WCB, James David, 18, a labourer of No.12 Village, WCB, Samuel Vanbrook called ‘Chucky’, 22, unemployed of Waterloo, Bath Settlement and Leeward Chung called ‘Boysie’, 22, unemployed also of Bath Settlement were all charged with the capital offence of murder contrary to common law committed on Bheim Evans.They made their appearance before Magistrate Peter Hugh and were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They were all subsequently remanded to prison until the 8th December, 2021 for report. They were all represented by Attorney-at-law Mursalin Bhaccus.

Initial reports by this publication had detailed that Bheim Evans was beaten to death by five men armed with cutlasses, rope and chain. Evans was reportedly attempting to save his son, 21-year-old Tichan Persaud who was being thrashed by the men.

Persaud told Kaieteur News that he had left the ‘Level Up’ bar in Bath Settlement Saturday night around 20:30 hrs and was making his way to his aunt’s house located a street away, on his bicycle. He said the men stopped him and told him that he knew what his father (Bheim Evans) had done. Persaud said he told the men that he knew nothing of what they were accusing his father of but the men proceeded to deal him several blows about his head, upper and lower body and limbs. Persaud said that it was his aunt who informed his father that he was being beaten and Evans rushed to his rescue.

Upon Evans arrival, the men told him that it was him, they were looking for and they turned their attention to him, battering him about his face and body. The men accused Evans of stealing a gold chain, a silver chain and eight silver rings but Evans denied. The man was beaten unconscious and his private parts were sprayed with pepper spray, Persaud said. The men then wrapped him in a one-ton rice sack and dragged his body some 300 meters away and dumped it on a grass parapet near a trench. Persaud said he managed to escape and rode to his aunt’s house and they both went to the police who arrived at the scene with them shortly after. The police, Persaud and his aunt all took the victim to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.