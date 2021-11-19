De back pay tun back pain!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De shaart man story long. He had to list all dem ting wah de guvament doing before he announce de seven percent increase.

Dem wah bin hoping fuh double digit mussy bin dreaming. De Pee Pee Pee Cee is a five percent guvament but dem know dat cost-ah-living high so dem tap up dem usual five percent with a two percent.

De workers know dat every year from now on is five percent dem gan get. So dem should cater fuh dat when dem budgeting and planning dem career.

Yuh gat fuh see weh paying more and try and get wuk deh. Some people desperate fuh get wuk at de GRA and de Immigration Department – don’t ask dem boys why.

A piece ah time, people use to be tumbling ova fuh become traffic police. But dem boys hear how when police get transfer to traffic dese days, dem does cry – and is not out ah happiness.

De traffic so heavy dese days dat dem traffic police does gat to be at dem junction directing de flow during morning and afternoon hours. Dem does tired when dem go home and dem pocket does be empty. So de traffic wuk nah paying.

Now de guvament seh how dem gan regularise positions in de guvament. Dat is sheer fart. Some places does gat to pay more dan others to attract staff. De differential is important in ensuring de best human resources. But now it look like we gan tun like North Korea where everybody at de same level gan wuk fuh de same money. Dem boys nah agree with dat at all.

Talk half and wait fuh de rick-a-tiks!