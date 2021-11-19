De back pay tun back pain!

Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De shaart man story long. He had to list all dem ting wah de guvament doing before he announce de seven percent increase.
Dem wah bin hoping fuh double digit mussy bin dreaming. De Pee Pee Pee Cee is a five percent guvament but dem know dat cost-ah-living high so dem tap up dem usual five percent with a two percent.
De workers know dat every year from now on is five percent dem gan get. So dem should cater fuh dat when dem budgeting and planning dem career.
Yuh gat fuh see weh paying more and try and get wuk deh. Some people desperate fuh get wuk at de GRA and de Immigration Department – don’t ask dem boys why.
A piece ah time, people use to be tumbling ova fuh become traffic police. But dem boys hear how when police get transfer to traffic dese days, dem does cry – and is not out ah happiness.
De traffic so heavy dese days dat dem traffic police does gat to be at dem junction directing de flow during morning and afternoon hours. Dem does tired when dem go home and dem pocket does be empty. So de traffic wuk nah paying.
Now de guvament seh how dem gan regularise positions in de guvament. Dat is sheer fart. Some places does gat to pay more dan others to attract staff. De differential is important in ensuring de best human resources. But now it look like we gan tun like North Korea where everybody at de same level gan wuk fuh de same money. Dem boys nah agree with dat at all.
Talk half and wait fuh de rick-a-tiks!
Nov 19, 2021Kaieteur News – Overseas based student-athlete, Aaliyah Moore has been recognised as the NJCAA Division one women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Athlete of the year. This is the first time...
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – When the March 2020 election rigging continued way into April and the months began to go by with no... more
Kaieteur News – The President and Vice President must explain to this nation how it is they propose to undertake the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]