Couple killed in East Bank smash-up

Nov 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A young couple died in a horrific road crash at Caledonia, on the East Bank Demerara Public Road. Dead are Nicholas Valcin and Olisa Sanderson-Valcin.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the car in which the couple was traveling collided head-on with a canter truck during the late afternoon hours along the Caledonia Public Road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Nicholas Valcin and his wife Olisa Sanderson-Valcin, the young couple that was killed in yesterday’s smash-up on the East Bank.

Kaieteur News understands that car was heading south along the EBD Highway while the canter was travelling in the opposite direction. The couple was reportedly pinned and it took a while for them to be freed from the wrecked car.
The couple along with another passenger was rushed to the Diamond Hospital. Doctors pronounced the couple dead on arrival while the passenger was admitted for treatment. Investigations are still ongoing.

Features/Columnists

  Boat done gone a falls

    Kaieteur News – The President and Vice President must explain to this nation how it is they propose to undertake the...

