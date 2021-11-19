CORRECTION AND APOLOGY

Kaieteur News – wishes to apologise for an erroneous headline and contents of an article published in one of its November publications. The caption which read, “Accused to face trial after 14 years on remand” was erroneously conveyed and should have stated, “Accused on trial 14 years after murder of gold dealer.” Additionally, the article stated that the prosecution in the case is being led by State Counsel, Cecilia Corbin. However, it was State Counsel Latifah Elliot who presented the indictment. The newspaper corrects the misinformation and apologises for any inconvenience caused.