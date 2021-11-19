Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CORRECTION AND APOLOGY

Nov 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – wishes to apologise for an erroneous headline and contents of an article published in one of its November publications. The caption which read, “Accused to face trial after 14 years on remand” was erroneously conveyed and should have stated, “Accused on trial 14 years after murder of gold dealer.” Additionally, the article stated that the prosecution in the case is being led by State Counsel, Cecilia Corbin. However, it was State Counsel Latifah Elliot who presented the indictment. The newspaper corrects the misinformation and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana’s Moore wins NJCAA women’s athlete of the year award

Guyana’s Moore wins NJCAA women’s athlete of the year award

Nov 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – Overseas based student-athlete, Aaliyah Moore has been recognised as the NJCAA Division one women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Athlete of the year. This is the first time...
Read More
LanLam Classic/David’s Voice Monetary Scholarship

LanLam Classic/David’s Voice Monetary...

Nov 19, 2021

ITTF 2021 Panam Championships Guyana beat Barbados but out of team C/Ship

ITTF 2021 Panam Championships Guyana beat...

Nov 19, 2021

Heyliger helps Canada advance to T20 WC qualifiers

Heyliger helps Canada advance to T20 WC

Nov 19, 2021

GSCL Inc thanks stakeholders for successful PM T20 Cup 5

GSCL Inc thanks stakeholders for successful PM...

Nov 19, 2021

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

Nov 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Boat done gone a falls

    Kaieteur News – The President and Vice President must explain to this nation how it is they propose to undertake the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]