Citizens taking law into their own hands at alarming rate — Police

Kaieteur News – From 2017 to 2021, there were 638 murders recorded in the country and according to a statistical report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), 349 out of that number were that of a disorderly type.

“We are very concerned with the number of disorderly murders committed within our country,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said on Monday while speaking at the launch of the GPF Christmas security plan.

Disorderly murders are killings caused by fights or brawls, which often times take place at party or drinking sessions. Despite reporting that there has been a decrease in murders taking place this year, the Crime Chief noted that one problem, which the Force is seeing is that citizens are taking the law into their own hands at an alarming rate.

From the statistics presented, Blanhum explained, “persons seem hell bent on settling their grievances by fatally inflicting wounds on individuals who they have issues with instead of making a report with the police.”

According to the report, the Police Force in 2017 recorded 115 murders. During that year, 58 were disorderly murders, 19 were domestic, 14 were during the course of a robbery while seven were executions. In 2018, a total of 111 murders were recorded, 55 were disorderly, 25 were domestic, 16 were during the course of a robbery and two were executions. During 2019, the GPF recorded 136 murders, 74 were disorderly, 24 were robbery, 15 were domestic and five were executions.

The year 2020 which accounted for the most murders within the five-year period, saw a total of 157 murders. Ninety of these murders were disorderly; 25 were domestic; 12 were robbery and nine were executions. Meanwhile, this year, a total of 119 murders were recorded thus far, with 72 being disorderly cases, 18 were domestic, 10 were robbery and five were executions.

Additionally, in 2017, the police stated that 74 percent of the murders committed that year were solved, 52 percent were solved in 2018, 68 percent.

were solved in 2019, 71 percent were solved last year and this year 68 percent of the murders were solved.Some disorderly murders, which this publication reported on are that of the death of Elroy Marks, Cameel Calistro, Rivaldo Williams and Paul Anthony.In July 2018, Elroy Marks a fisherman of Aruka River, North West District was allegedly stabbed to death by his drinking buddy after an argument had ensued between them. The argument escalated into a fight in which the suspect allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Marks to the neck.Eighteen-year-old Rivaldo Williams was reportedly stabbed to death in 2019 after being embroiled in an altercation with several men in Diamond.

Cameel Calistro a young mother was killed in March after she intervened in a fight between one of her cousins and a man.Before tragedy struck, 19-year-old Calistro was amongst her family and friends imbibing alcohol at a birthday when a heated argument ensued between her cousin and the suspect. Anthony of Norton Street, Lodge was in June this year allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brother, Quincy Reynolds after a fight broke out between them. His brother was later charged and remanded for his death.