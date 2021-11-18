Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

‘Return and face justice’

Nov 18, 2021 News

– crime chief tells murder suspects who fled jurisdiction

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – In seeking to further improve Guyana’s “clear up rate for murder”, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is hopeful that wanted murder suspects who have fled the jurisdiction can return home to face justice.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum

Making the call was Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum during the virtual launch of the force’s Christmas security plan on Monday. Blanhum began by saying, that President Mohamed Irfaan Ali had alluded to the fact Guyana has the highest “clear-up rate for murder’ in the Caribbean. Ali had boasted about this in a recent statement he made on live television.
The President had stated, “… you will be surprised to know that we have one of highest clear up rate for murder in the region (Caribbean). For example, this year we have seen a 6.5% improvement in the clear-up rate for murder that means that 68.1% of murders have been solved for the year so far”.

Wanted for the murder Shonette Dover, Shaquan Alleyne also known as “ISWE”.

While this is true, Blanhum noted earlier in the year clear up rate for murder was much higher. “This year we have recorded 68 % clear up rate for murder so far and early in the year we were at 75%”, the Crime Chief said. He reasoned that the clear-up –rate has reduced slightly because some murder suspects have fled the country. “Some would have fled to neighbouring countries and we are hoping that they will return to us so that they can be charged”, Blanhum related.
The Crime Chief related that his detectives “have all the evidence against them” and assured that “as soon as the wanted suspects are arrested, the force is going to ensure that they will face the full brunt of the law.
He added, that the force will continue to work with its overseas partners in capturing the wanted murder suspects. One such suspect is Shaquan Alleyne also known as “ISWE”.

Allegedly murdered by boyfriend, Shonette Dover.

Alleyne is the prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend Shonette Dover in April this year at his Canvas City, Linden Region Ten home. Dover was reported missing on Sunday April, 4, 2021. Alleyne had put on a show and was even calling on the public to assist him in locating his missing girlfriend. Two weeks later Dover’s 15-year-old sister shocked citizens when she revealed that Alleyne had killed Dover.
The juvenile even confessed that she had assisted the murder suspect in burying Dover’s remains in his backyard and had led police to dig up the corpse. Dover’s decomposing remains were excavated on April 30 and her sister was charged and remanded while Alleyne is still at large. It is believed that the suspect might have fled to Neighbouring Suriname or French Guiana.

