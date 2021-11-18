Region replaces stolen koker winches

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three, in conjunction with the National Drainage and Irrigation Administration (NDIA) has replaced the stolen winches from the Bagotsville and Nismes Kokers located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

Updating Kaieteur News on this development on Wednesday was the Chairman of La Grange/Nismes Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Anjanie Seebaran. Seebaran said, “I visited the kokers this morning and both winches are installed”.

She noted, too, that, “this time they have been cemented into the ground which will better secure it from thieves”.

Additionally, the NDC chairman related as well that she was pleased to see that respective Koker attendants were present and opening sluice doors “to drain the excess water that had accumulated on the land” over the last two days. The doors of the Bagotsville and Nismes sluices were forced to remain closed for at least three days due to the theft of the winches over the weekend.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Region, Jagnarine Somwar, told Kaieteur News that, despite there were used winches available, to replace the stolen ones, monies had to be spent to fix and repair them for installation.