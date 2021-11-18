Region replaces stolen koker winches

Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three, in conjunction with the National Drainage and Irrigation Administration (NDIA) has replaced the stolen winches from the Bagotsville and Nismes Kokers located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).
Updating Kaieteur News on this development on Wednesday was the Chairman of La Grange/Nismes Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Anjanie Seebaran. Seebaran said, “I visited the kokers this morning and both winches are installed”.
She noted, too, that, “this time they have been cemented into the ground which will better secure it from thieves”.
Additionally, the NDC chairman related as well that she was pleased to see that respective Koker attendants were present and opening sluice doors “to drain the excess water that had accumulated on the land” over the last two days. The doors of the Bagotsville and Nismes sluices were forced to remain closed for at least three days due to the theft of the winches over the weekend.
Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Region, Jagnarine Somwar, told Kaieteur News that, despite there were used winches available, to replace the stolen ones, monies had to be spent to fix and repair them for installation.
Nov 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – My studies of Guyanese politics have led me to the conclusion that the PNC needs someone from outside... more
Kaieteur News – There is an age-old adage which states that impediments should not be placed in the way of a man receiving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]