Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police impose ban on movement of container trucks during the day

Nov 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Owing to the anticipated traffic congestion in and around Georgetown during the festive season, the Guyana Police Force has imposed a ban on the movement of container trucks during the day.

Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Ashram

This was revealed by the Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Ashram, on Monday in a media conference hosted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to disclose its Christmas Policing Plan 2021. Ashram stated that operators of container trucks are asked to traverse between 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs daily and that business owners are advised to offload containers at the terminals then transport their goods using smaller vehicles, such as cars and canters. “This helps in reducing the congestion in and around Georgetown and the East Bank Corridor a great lot,” he told members of the media.
In another bid to reduce the traffic congestion during the Christmas season, Ashram announced that there will be around-the-clock police patrols that will clamp down on drivers obstructing the free flow of traffic in various Regions across Guyana. “Our intention is to ensure a free flow of traffic, to minimise traffic congestion, to minimise accidents and to ensure that citizens obey all traffic laws through diligent enforcement countrywide,” the Traffic Chief declared.

The line of container trucks waiting on Sussex Street to be processed at the Lombard Street container scanner compound.

Meanwhile, police will be stationed at several key areas of high traffic and business entities. Among some of the key areas that will see heightened police presences are: Regent Street, Robb Street, Camp Street, Water Street, Bourda Market, Stabroek Market, Lombard Street, Vlissengen Road, Homestretch Avenue, Main Street and Sheriff Street.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

Nov 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Read More
Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers”

Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young...

Nov 18, 2021

No medals for Guyana’s swimmers in Jr. SA C/Ships in Peru

No medals for Guyana’s swimmers in Jr. SA...

Nov 18, 2021

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in Colombia this month

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in...

Nov 18, 2021

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new Executive

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new...

Nov 18, 2021

200 NGSA ‘B School’ Graduates to get Golf Scholarships

200 NGSA ‘B School’ Graduates to get...

Nov 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]