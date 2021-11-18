Police impose ban on movement of container trucks during the day

Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Owing to the anticipated traffic congestion in and around Georgetown during the festive season, the Guyana Police Force has imposed a ban on the movement of container trucks during the day.
This was revealed by the Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Ashram, on Monday in a media conference hosted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to disclose its Christmas Policing Plan 2021. Ashram stated that operators of container trucks are asked to traverse between 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs daily and that business owners are advised to offload containers at the terminals then transport their goods using smaller vehicles, such as cars and canters. “This helps in reducing the congestion in and around Georgetown and the East Bank Corridor a great lot,” he told members of the media.
In another bid to reduce the traffic congestion during the Christmas season, Ashram announced that there will be around-the-clock police patrols that will clamp down on drivers obstructing the free flow of traffic in various Regions across Guyana. “Our intention is to ensure a free flow of traffic, to minimise traffic congestion, to minimise accidents and to ensure that citizens obey all traffic laws through diligent enforcement countrywide,” the Traffic Chief declared.
Meanwhile, police will be stationed at several key areas of high traffic and business entities. Among some of the key areas that will see heightened police presences are: Regent Street, Robb Street, Camp Street, Water Street, Bourda Market, Stabroek Market, Lombard Street, Vlissengen Road, Homestretch Avenue, Main Street and Sheriff Street.
