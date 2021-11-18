Health Ministry recorded 4 more COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 965. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of three unvaccinated persons and a fully vaccinated person who died between November 12 and November 17, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fatalities are that of two men, a 50-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a, 67-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of two women a, 30-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 67-year-old from Region Four.

Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 83 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,999. The dashboard also shows that there are 20 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 persons in institutional isolation, 1,988 in home isolation and 9 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,970 persons have recovered from the virus.