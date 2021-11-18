Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry recorded 4 more COVID-19 fatalities

Nov 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 965. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of three unvaccinated persons and a fully vaccinated person who died between November 12 and November 17, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of two men, a 50-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a, 67-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of two women a, 30-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 67-year-old from Region Four.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 83 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,999. The dashboard also shows that there are 20 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 persons in institutional isolation, 1,988 in home isolation and 9 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,970 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

Nov 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Read More
Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers”

Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young...

Nov 18, 2021

No medals for Guyana’s swimmers in Jr. SA C/Ships in Peru

No medals for Guyana’s swimmers in Jr. SA...

Nov 18, 2021

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in Colombia this month

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in...

Nov 18, 2021

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new Executive

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new...

Nov 18, 2021

200 NGSA ‘B School’ Graduates to get Golf Scholarships

200 NGSA ‘B School’ Graduates to get...

Nov 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]