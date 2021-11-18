Health Ministry recorded 4 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 965. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of three unvaccinated persons and a fully vaccinated person who died between November 12 and November 17, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of two men, a 50-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a, 67-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of two women a, 30-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 67-year-old from Region Four.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 83 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,999. The dashboard also shows that there are 20 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 56 persons in institutional isolation, 1,988 in home isolation and 9 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 33,970 persons have recovered from the virus.
Nov 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – My studies of Guyanese politics have led me to the conclusion that the PNC needs someone from outside... more
Kaieteur News – There is an age-old adage which states that impediments should not be placed in the way of a man receiving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]