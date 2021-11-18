Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in Colombia this month

Kaieteur News – Guyana is set to be represented at the Junior Pan Am Games in Santiago de Cali, Colombia from November 26 to November 29, 2021.

The 2021 Junior Pan American Games is an international multi-sport event for athletes aged 17 to 22 in the Americas.

National players Priyanna Ramdhani 19, Akili Haynes 20, and Tyreese Jeffery 20 will be competing in the games. Narayan Ramdhani will be accompanying the team as their coach in place of the late Gokarn Ramdhani.

The three athletes will be competing in singles with Priyanna and Akili competing in the mixed doubles tournament.

Over the past two months, the players have been engaged in rigorous training to prepare for the tournament.

The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to express gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association for affording our players the opportunity to compete in the games.