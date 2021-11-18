Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in Colombia this month

Nov 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana is set to be represented at the Junior Pan Am Games in Santiago de Cali, Colombia from November 26 to November 29, 2021.
The 2021 Junior Pan American Games is an international multi-sport event for athletes aged 17 to 22 in the Americas.

Guyanas reps to the pan am games (word doc) – Guyana’s representatives for the Junior Panam Games in Santiago de Cali, Colombia later this month.

National players Priyanna Ramdhani 19, Akili Haynes 20, and Tyreese Jeffery 20 will be competing in the games. Narayan Ramdhani will be accompanying the team as their coach in place of the late Gokarn Ramdhani.
The three athletes will be competing in singles with Priyanna and Akili competing in the mixed doubles tournament.
Over the past two months, the players have been engaged in rigorous training to prepare for the tournament.
The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to express gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association for affording our players the opportunity to compete in the games.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

Nov 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Read More
Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers”

Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young...

Nov 18, 2021

No medals for Guyana’s swimmers in Jr. SA C/Ships in Peru

No medals for Guyana’s swimmers in Jr. SA...

Nov 18, 2021

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in Colombia this month

Guyana to compete in Junior Pan Am Games in...

Nov 18, 2021

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new Executive

East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new...

Nov 18, 2021

200 NGSA ‘B School’ Graduates to get Golf Scholarships

200 NGSA ‘B School’ Graduates to get...

Nov 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]