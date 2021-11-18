GECOM short lists candidates to fill vacant posts

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has begun short listing candidates to fill key vacancies within the organisation.

The commission met once again this week as part of the process of short listing those candidates that will fill key position including that of the Chief Elections Officer (CEO). Kaieteur News understands that at least three foreigners are among the list of 17 applicants under consideration by GECOM. The foreigner include Leslie Oliver Harrow from Jamaica; Eugene Godfrey Petty from St. Kitts; and Dr. Kurt G. Clarke from Texas, United States.

Also on the short list are GECOM’s Information Technology Manager, Aneal Azhar Giddings, along with former Commissioner of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), Pandit Deodat Persaud, and former Public Relations Officer of the GECOM, Vishnu Persaud were also shortlisted by the PPP.

Persaud’s name is reportedly at the top of the shortlisted candidates by the PPP-nominated commissioners. He left GECOM in 2014 after his contract was not renewed. Prior to leaving the commission, Persaud had applied to fill the post of Deputy CEO of GECOM, but was overlooked.

Over the past several weeks, Chairman of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, has been meeting with members of the commission in a bid to have the vacancies within the secretariat filled. At present, the commission remains without key office holders including a Chief Election Officer (CEO) /Commissioner of Registration, Deputy Chief Election Officer/Deputy Commission of Registration, Assistant Chief Election Officer/Assistant Commissioner of Registration, Logistics Manager, Civic and Voter Education Manager, Legal Officer and Chief Accountant.

The commission has so far advertised for suitably qualified persons to fill the posts. As it relates to the CEO, GECOM required that the candidates applying for that post must have a Post Graduate Degree in Public Administration, Law, Management or relevant discipline from a reputable and recognised institution. Also specific training and verifiable experience in managing election systems, along with at least 10 years experience in a senior management position overseeing and directing diverse operations aimed at achieving targets within specific deadlines. Additionally, candidates would need at least 10 years experience in Management of National Elections and Election Systems.