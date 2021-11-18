Evans contributes to “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers”

Kaieteur News – At the age of 65, Huburn Evans, formerly of No 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, now resides in the USA and has played nine First-Class matches, eight for Berbice and one for Guyana in the 1977 Shell Shield.

In a First-Class career which spanned from 1976-1988 the former left-hander has scored three fifties with a highest score of 84 not out.

Evans became the latest to donate two cricket bats towards “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project.

Evans represented Guyana at the Senior Level as a cricketer and coach. He was also one of the most successful Under 19 Cricket Coaches in Guyana and played first division cricket for several clubs during his career which spanned over four decades.

In the latter half of his career, he was the Coach of the Young Warriors Cricket Club and played a major role in the development of several top cricketers who went on to represent Guyana and West Indies at all levels.

The left-hander also played a major role in the growth and development of current West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer. He only recently coached the East Zone USA Under19 team and New England Eagles of Massachusetts in the USA Minor League Tournament in his adopted Country.

Evans also served in several positions as an Executive of the Berbice and Guyana Cricket Boards including being a selector.

This initiative is a joint effort by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. At a small but significant presentation, Evans said that he is delighted to give back to the game he loves so much and a game that has fashioned his entire life. He added that more help will be made available. Recipients Ariel Tilku and Aaron Beharry thanked Evans for this fine gesture and promised that it will surely help develop our young players.

Their aim is to provide Cricket gear free of cost for young and talented cricketers in Guyana. The project is seeking new and used cricket gear which will then be distributed across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

Sixteen young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon and the East Canje area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, five bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. Two clubs in Pomeroon will also benefit from two used bats. RHCCCC also benefited.

Talent spotting is being done across Guyana along with guidance from club leaders to identify the players. Players must be in school and disciplined. Players above school age will also be considered.

Das and Beharry would like to thank Imran and Javed Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Travis Simon, Hilbert Foster of RHTY&SC, Ariel Tilku, Aaron Beharry, Devon Ramnauth, Sherman Austin, Teddy Singh, Leana Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir and Huburn Evans. More distribution will be done as soon as gear arrives from the USA and the Covid 19 pandemic is under control.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896. (Sean Devers)