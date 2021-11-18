ESCL over-40 final set for Sunday

Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam).

The six-team competition began two months ago.

Several trophies along with cash prizes are up for grabs. Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne stated that the stage is set for what is promised to be an exciting contest.

“We [are] definitely anticipating a good match on Sunday; both teams played well in the preliminary round and no doubt they are anxious to finish off things nicely,” Layne related.

During the preliminary and semi-final rounds, Layne informed that there were exciting matches and that demonstrated the players’ willingness to do well in this championship encounter.

A lot of top softball players are expected to be on show and that should entice a great game, according to Layne.

Among them are Ramesh Narine, a softball stalwart, Beehsam Seepersaud, Latchmikant Narine, Patrick Rooplall, Naresh Narine, Eshwar Singh and Ekie Baksh.

Caribbean Cricket Club team reads: Naresh Narine (Captain), Rajesh Gopal, Wakeel Layne, Nazir Rasool, Eshwar Singh, Kumar Boodram, Richard Patterson, Ekie Baksh, Yasir Mohamed, Selwin Green, Gary Ragnauth and Jamuna Persaud.

Invaders Masters team reads: Linden Daniels (Captain), Devo Madho, Roy Rampersaud, Beesham Persaud, Ramesh Narine, Patrick Rooplall, Latchmikant Narine, Ritche Bishop, Mohammed Alli, Raj Rambarack, Manoj Lall, Dharsan Lall and Fazeer Khan.