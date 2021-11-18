Employees using quarantine system to deliberately stay away from work—Minister Anthony

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that his ministry has received reports that there are some persons who are using the COVID-19 quarantine system to deliberately stay away from work.

The minister who addressed the concern during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, noted that businesses should put requisite polices in place to check these reports from their employees.

If a person’s status is undetermined then they are place in quarantine until their status is verified. Even though persons are in quarantine, the Minister said there are some who are faking their exposure to the virus as an excuse to abscond from work.

“If there is a pattern like that then it is obvious that, that employee or that person might just want days off than being genuinely sick with COVID,” he related.

He added that persons doing this are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic. “Some persons are exploiting the situation of claiming that they have been exposed to someone who has been positive with COVID and that then can become very problematic,” he pointed out.

To this end, the Minister suggests that work places should get policies in place where they can verify such reports. According to Dr. Anthony if a person thinks they have been exposed to someone infected with the virus, then they should be in quarantine. After the fifth day in quarantine that person is advised to get a PCR test to determine their status. If the test returns positive then he or she would now have to isolate themselves so that the infection is not spread further.