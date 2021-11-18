East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new Executive

Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Members of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee, in keeping with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, invited the Cricket Ombudsman to verify eligible clubs of the said Committee to facilitate the holding of long-outstanding Elections of Officers of the said Committee.
As a consequence, Mr. Malcolm Peters, who is the Cricket Ombudsman and his officers, attended the activity which commenced at 6:00PM on Friday November 12, 2021 at the Tuschen Sports Club ground.
After the registration process was completed in which seven of the eleven affiliated clubs were present, establishing a quorum, the Ombudsman then carefully explained the process, its legality and emphasized the responsibilities of those seeking election to office.
Immediately afterwards the election of office bearers began and following persons were elected to serve for the next two years:
• Chairman – Mr. Vishal Ambedkar
• Vice-Chairman – Imtiaz Sadik
• Hon. Secretary – Mr. Shazim Nazrudeen
• Treasurer – Mr. Keyon Alexander
• Asst/Secretary Treasurer – Mr. Fazlim Bacchus
• Marketing Officer – Mr. Gregory George
• Public Relations Officer – Mr. Francis Wright
• Competitions Chair – Mr. Nazir Alli
• Selection Chairman – Mr. Mr. Deoram Rai
• Trustees – Shahabudeen Mohamed and Naieem Habib
• Auditor – Mr. Abdool Baseer Azeez
Ombudsman Peters congratulated the new Executive and wished them every success. Photographs and other congratulations followed until the activity closed at 7:30 PM.
Nov 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Invaders Masters and Caribbean Cricket Club are set to clash in the inaugural Over-40, 20-overs Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) final on Sunday at Reliance ground,...
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – My studies of Guyanese politics have led me to the conclusion that the PNC needs someone from outside... more
Kaieteur News – There is an age-old adage which states that impediments should not be placed in the way of a man receiving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]