East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee has new Executive

Nov 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Members of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee, in keeping with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, invited the Cricket Ombudsman to verify eligible clubs of the said Committee to facilitate the holding of long-outstanding Elections of Officers of the said Committee.

The new East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee take a photo following the election.

As a consequence, Mr. Malcolm Peters, who is the Cricket Ombudsman and his officers, attended the activity which commenced at 6:00PM on Friday November 12, 2021 at the Tuschen Sports Club ground.
After the registration process was completed in which seven of the eleven affiliated clubs were present, establishing a quorum, the Ombudsman then carefully explained the process, its legality and emphasized the responsibilities of those seeking election to office.
Immediately afterwards the election of office bearers began and following persons were elected to serve for the next two years:
• Chairman – Mr. Vishal Ambedkar
• Vice-Chairman – Imtiaz Sadik
• Hon. Secretary – Mr. Shazim Nazrudeen
• Treasurer – Mr. Keyon Alexander
• Asst/Secretary Treasurer – Mr. Fazlim Bacchus
• Marketing Officer – Mr. Gregory George
• Public Relations Officer – Mr. Francis Wright
• Competitions Chair – Mr. Nazir Alli
• Selection Chairman – Mr. Mr. Deoram Rai
• Trustees – Shahabudeen Mohamed and Naieem Habib
• Auditor – Mr. Abdool Baseer Azeez
Ombudsman Peters congratulated the new Executive and wished them every success. Photographs and other congratulations followed until the activity closed at 7:30 PM.

 

