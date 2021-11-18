DIGICEL launches multi-million dollar Christmas promotion

Kaieteur News – Digicel is delivering on its promise to do more throughout the holiday season, beginning November 18th 2021 and concluding January 8th 2022.

The Digital Operator’s Christmas 2021 campaign, “More Ways to Win This Christmas,” promises “more prizes to be won” plus an engaging digital experience through its suite of apps, DIGICEL said in a media release on Wednesday.

So how can one qualify: Prepaid and Postpaid customers must be on an eligible Prime Bundle to participate. Prepaid customers activating any Prime Bundle will earn an instant SHAKE on the day of activation. Using the My Digicel app, customers can then SHAKE for a chance to win digital prizes such as credit, data or a discount on their next Prime Bundle purchase. On Saturdays, both prepaid and postpaid customers on an eligible Prime Bundle, can shake for a GUARANTEED WIN of either a digital or non-digital prize. The range of non-digital prizes includes laptops, smartphones, tablets and cash prizes of $10,000 and $20,000. Customers can also increase their chances of winning throughout the promotion by earning additional SHAKEs by completing daily challenges given in the suite of apps: PlayGo, Sportmax, DMusic, Loop, Bip, Billo, or GoLoud. Earned shakes are valid for 24 hours.

Customers who use the My Digicel app to SHAKE will be entered into a grand prize drawing to win one of three fantastic prizes. Every SHAKE performed throughout the promotional period gives you an entry into the grand prize drawing. One million dollars will be awarded to the first place winner, two Copa Airline tickets to any Copa destination will be awarded to the second place winner, and the third place winner will receive a Samsung S21 Ultra smartphone.

“This Christmas, we’re sharing over twenty million dollars in prizes with our loyal customers,” said Simone Pierre, Chief Commercial Officer, “while adding the fun element of shaking your smartphone to win one of the many prizes in the comfort of your home. We would also like to express our gratitude to our customers for their support throughout the year, and wish their family and loved ones a happy holiday.”