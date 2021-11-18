Burnham bin con America over Jonestown

Latest update November 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Today is de anniversary of de Jonestown disaster. As one man say yesterday, it tek a special man fuh brainwash more dan a thousand people and to get dem to drink Kool Aid lace with cyanide.
Jim Jones was a special man. He bin brainwash wan entire community and mek dem believe dat de CIA gan come and crush dem after de Congressman get kill at de Port Kaituma Airstrip.
De Congressman bin come fuh investigate complaints dat Americans bin getting bad treatment at de People’s Temple Commune. And he did get a few ah dem fuh leave with he. Jones’ henchmen bin panick thinking dat dis was de end of de commune because dem feel dat de Congressman would ah recommend dat it close. And suh dem apply de law of dead men tell no tales. And dem riddle de Congress man, Leo Ryan, with bullets pun Guyanese soil.
And dem had one big investigation into de mass suicide in America. It was a Congressional Report and it didn’t have anything too nice to say bout de Guyana guvament. But den again not many people does have anything nice to say.
De Guyana guvament con de Americans. Dem bin promise a judicial investigation. But dem didn’t have none because Burnham bin fraid of de implications fuh he and he guvament.
Burnham nah even allow guvament officials to talk with local officials. And de Americans nah press de issue like dem does usually do. Nuff people wonder why and now is good time to ask why.
Talk half and nah hold yuh breath.
