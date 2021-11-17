Two Region Four women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two women from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the fatalities are that of an unvaccinated 93-year-old and a 78-year-old whose vaccination status was unknown.
Both women died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical institution, the Health Ministry reported.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 961.
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 44 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,916.
The dashboard also shows that there are 17 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 51 persons in institutional isolation, 2,018 in home isolation and 7 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total 33,869 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
