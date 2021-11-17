Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two Region Four women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Nov 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two women from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the fatalities are that of an unvaccinated 93-year-old and a 78-year-old whose vaccination status was unknown.
Both women died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical institution, the Health Ministry reported.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 961.
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 44 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,916.
The dashboard also shows that there are 17 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 51 persons in institutional isolation, 2,018 in home isolation and 7 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total 33,869 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre recognises players, journalist

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre recognises players, journalist

Nov 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of Seaforth Street, Campbellville has honoured veteran players Sunil Dhaniram and Nirad Lall, and journalist Frederick Halley for their...
Read More
2021 ITTF Panam C/Ships Guyana lose to Puerto Rico in first Group match

2021 ITTF Panam C/Ships Guyana lose to Puerto...

Nov 17, 2021

GCC expresses condolences on the passing of Cricket Administrator, Fizul Bacchus

GCC expresses condolences on the passing of...

Nov 17, 2021

GFF pays tribute to former national U17 Captain Mandokin

GFF pays tribute to former national U17 Captain...

Nov 17, 2021

GCB set to resume play as National Covid-19 Task Force approves resumption

GCB set to resume play as National Covid-19 Task...

Nov 17, 2021

GCC offers congratulations to Shivnarine Chanderpaul

GCC offers congratulations to Shivnarine...

Nov 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]