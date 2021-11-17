Regal Stationery and Computer Centre recognises players, journalist

Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of Seaforth Street, Campbellville has honoured veteran players Sunil Dhaniram and Nirad Lall, and journalist Frederick Halley for their contribution to softball cricket.

Frederick Halley (right) accepts the plaque from Ravi Ganesh of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

The entity presented plaques to the trio on Monday night at a simple ceremony held at the GNIC SC Woolford Avenue.
Managing Director of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre Mahendra Hardyal said the trio’s contribution to the sport is invaluable and they are delighted to recognise them in this manner.
Halley, who accepted the plaques on behalf of both Dhaniram and Lall, said he appreciated the gesture by the Regal family and stated that he has enjoyed providing services to the game over the years.
In an invited comment, President of the GSCL Inc Ian John said Halley has done yeoman services to sports in Guyana and Canada, while Dhaniram and Lall have been outstanding performers over the years.
John also thanked the media for providing coverage.
Dhaniram, a former Guyana first class player, and Lall played for Regal Legends in the recently concluded Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 which concluded on Sunday night at the National Stadium, Providence.
Dhaniram, who played for Guyana from 1993 to 1995 also captained Canada in ODIs and T20Is.
He played 32 first class matches and made 1,444 runs at an average of 33.58 with a highest score of 144.
Regal Legends defeated Wellman by 92 runs to retain their over-50 title.
Regal Stationery and Computer Centre was one of the sponsors of the tournament.

 

