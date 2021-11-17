Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man remanded for attempting to murder hairdresser

Nov 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – On Monday, a labourer was remanded for attempting to murder a hairdresser in June this year.

Remanded for trying to murder a female hairdresser back in June

The defendant was identified as Melroy Barry, 34, of Lot 32 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was charged with attempted murder.
Barry was not required to plea to the indictable charge and will remain behind bars until January 11, 2022.
The defendant had managed to evade the law for more than three months. Police had only managed to arrest him on Friday last.

 

