Man remanded for attempting to murder hairdresser

Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Monday, a labourer was remanded for attempting to murder a hairdresser in June this year.
The defendant was identified as Melroy Barry, 34, of Lot 32 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was charged with attempted murder.
Barry was not required to plea to the indictable charge and will remain behind bars until January 11, 2022.
The defendant had managed to evade the law for more than three months. Police had only managed to arrest him on Friday last.
