Jonestown gat plenty jumbie story

Kaieteur News – Tomorrow is 43 years since de Jonestown disaster. At de time, it was de wuss mass suicide in de world. One man mek more dan 900 people drink Kool Aid lace with cyanide.
Jonestown put Guyana on de map, for all de wrong reasons. Whenever people bin hear dat yuh from Guyana, dem does watch yuh lil strange. Luckily dem days pass!
But deh gat some people who does still remember dat incident and de fact dat just before de Kool Aid share out, a US Congressman bin get riddle with bullets.
Jim Jones, de cult leader, did used to keep a lot ah tapes, and he bin like fuh call names. He call nuff names pon de tape especially bout dose who used to tun up for special favours and fuh other gifts. He used to operate a state within a state and dat is why when de mass murder-suicide tek place, nuff Guyanese nah bin ever know dem gat such a place in de jungle.
Well, nuff ah dem records is now public and nuff name call. But none ah dem journalists nah going to interview anybody wah still around and wah used to get in pon de action.
But people know or spread rumour bout who tek off watches and rings and money from dem dead people. And who get de money wah bin in GNCB fuh de People’s Temple.
One man who was close to Burnham lose he top wuk because he was too close to de temple and he bin hide things from Burnham. But dem still gat plenty secret out dere if only our young journalists would be willing to go and dig dem up.
Talk half and leff Jonestown to history!

