Greenidge hands President Ali ultimatum on ICJ case as ‘infighting deepens’

…calls for removal of Ministers’ involvement in case management

Kaieteur News – In what is now being described as an ‘untenable situation,’ Foreign and International Affairs stalwart Carl Greenidge—who was retained as an Advisor to President Irfaan Ali for Guyana’s border case with Venezuela at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—has handed the President an ultimatum, namely to remove Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, from the management of the case, among other demands.

The information now coming to light is documented in a letter by Greenidge to the President outlining his grievances while highlighting infighting, involving at least two Government Ministers namely, Gail Teixeira and Todd, in addition to Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, Keith George.

In a letter dated April 7 last, to the President, Greenidge drew reference to a specific meeting of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, where he described the behavior of the named Ministers as, “out of place, offensive and calculated to offend.”

Qualifying his position, Greenidge informed the President that during the course of the brouhaha that erupted, many of the claims made, “are ridiculous and suggest that the Minister(s) not only have a problem with me, but with the external lawyers.”

According to Greenidge, in his missive to President Ali, “the drama of the meeting, including allegations about monetary motives of the legal team,” was documented in a video recording.

He told the president that taping of the session, according to Minister Todd, “was for the benefit of the lawyers.”

He was adamant, however, that “such action would incense and antagonize any set of advisors, let alone ones that have worked so long with successes for the Government of Guyana.”

With regards to Ambassador George, Greenidge told President Ali in his missive that “whilst Ambassador George is not without skills, [a] Lawyer and in combination with Ms.

Skeete, he cannot replace…our external lawyers and the Maritime Expert, “that however seems to be the Ministers’ unstated intention.”

According to Greenidge, “no one ever suggested to me that Venezuela is Ambassador George area of expertise, but it seems his views about his preferred role, as apparently, does the Minister.”

He was adamant, “whether he should play a more prominent role—as head of the Frontiers Department, Co-Agent or as Agent to the ICJ,” is a matter for Government to decide on.

According to Greenidge, “while the decision is not for me, it would affect my assignment.”

He further contended that Ambassador George is already Head of Mission to a strategic neighbour—Suriname—and further contended that the plenipotentiary representative to that country, “would certainly not be able to adequately conduct any of the ICJ related task(s) from Suriname, let alone be considered the expert on Venezuela.”

According to Greenidge, “I am happy to be involved in the ICJ case, but I have no wish to add to the problems I already have, a constant and unsought battle with two of your Ministers and as such, “a few decisions need to be made at this point in order to help control the current situation and prevent damage to our chance of winning this case.”

The former Foreign Affairs Minister served under the previous administration, but was retained as an advisor on the border case, told President Ali, “My position as Agent and Advisor to the Minister is now untenable in light not only of the questioning and misrepresentations of my judgments and decisions” in addition to other factors.

To this end, Greenidge in handing his ultimatum to the President called for video recording of the tenuous meeting to be destroyed and that his assignment be confirmed “and the reporting mechanism modified to report to yourself or the VP.”

Additionally, he said management of preparation for the ICJ and examination of ICJ issues should be removed from under the purview of the Minister.

According to Greenidge, “going forward another person should be chosen to chair the MAC if it retains responsibility for ICJ matters, because it is difficult to see how the Committee can constructively contribute to the task of winning the case at the ICJ, if it is to be used as a partisan vehicle.”