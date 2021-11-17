GFF pays tribute to former national U17 Captain Mandokin

Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation on Monday expressed its sadness at the loss of former Lady Jags U17 captain Dian Mandokin, who passed away on November 13, aged 25.
Mandokin played for the Guyana U17 Women’s National Team in 2011 and 2012, including a stint as captain during Concacaf Championship qualifying. A keen and talented sportswoman, she competed at national level for Region 9 in athletics, specialising in the 100m and 200m sprints.
Born in Moco Moco in the Rupununi in January 1996, Mandokin also represented Snatchers and
Guyana Rush Saints football clubs during her playing career.
“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic passing of this gifted national footballer and much-loved young woman,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “On behalf of the entire football community, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Dian’s loved ones at this extremely painful time.”
“We would also like to pay tribute to Dian and her inspiring contribution to football as a female player from a hinterland community. She was a talented, trailblazing leader on the pitch who represented Guyana at youth level with great pride and honour,” Forde said.
Nov 17, 2021
Nov 17, 2021
Nov 17, 2021
Nov 17, 2021
Nov 17, 2021
