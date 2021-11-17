Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

GCC offers congratulations to Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Nov 17, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) has extended heartfelt congratulations to distinguished member and West Indies cricket legend, Shivnarine Chanderpaul on his appointment as batting consultant for the High Performance Camp in Antigua a release from the club noted.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

The Camp is preparing the West Indies Rising Stars U-19 squad for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup which will be held in the Caribbean in January-February, 2022.
“The GCC has been privileged to be associated with Mr. Chanderpaul since his formative years as an upcoming, outstanding West Indies batsman and has been pleased to continue this association with him throughout his highly successful career and, even further during his emerging coaching career.
In the years we have been associated with Mr. Chanderpaul, he has provided the Club with worldwide prestige and his stellar exploits on the cricket field have led to multiple spinoff benefits for the Club, especially in terms of attracting young players keen to emulate his success.
We extend warmest congratulations and best wishes to him on his new appointment,” the release from the club pointed out.

 

