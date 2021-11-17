GCC expresses condolences on the passing of Cricket Administrator, Fizul Bacchus

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Fizul Bacchus who passed away on November 15, 2021.

Fizul was a former President and Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board and President of the Essequibo Cricket Board. He was also the Chairman of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee,” a release from the board stated.It continued, “The GCC would like to pay tribute to Fizul for his exemplary contribution to cricket over many years. We especially remember his sterling efforts to expand participation in cricket beyond the coast of Guyana and into rural communities. This has had an indelible positive impact on the game in Guyana.

We are deeply saddened by his passing and wish his relatives strength at this difficult time.”