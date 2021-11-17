GCB set to resume play as National Covid-19 Task Force approves resumption

Kaieteur News – The National Covid-19 Task Force recently gave written approval to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to resume cricket activities in Guyana an official release from the Guyana Cricket Boad has informed. This approval came after the GCB was instructed in September, 2021, to suspend activities.

With this approval, the GCB is now set to roll off its list of regular competitions at all levels including inter-county and women’s cricket. The GCB wishes to inform all County Boards, Associations and Clubs to begin their preparation for cricket.

It is important to note that although permission has been granted by the National Covid-19 Task Force, the GCB, its affiliated Boards, Associations and all Clubs are expected to follow the official guidelines of the Covid-19 Task Force. Those guidelines instruct that players, coaches, officials and spectators must be fully vaccinated and that only forty (40) percent of venue capacity is allowed for spectators where social distancing practices must be followed at all times.

Also, the GCB is expected to commence training for the Guyana Senior team in preparation for the Cricket West Indies Regional Four Day Tournament which is scheduled to start in January, the release informed.