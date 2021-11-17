Driver hospitalised following three-vehicle accident

Kaieteur News – A driver was hospitalised following a three-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday last, on the Blankenburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara around 20:45hrs.

The incident involved three vehicles, two of which were proceeding along the West Coast Road, and one which was parked.

According to police, motorcar PRR 3572, which is owned by Prakesh Nandalall was proceeding east along the northern side of the Blankenburg Public Road at a fast rate when it collided with the left side of motorcar PLL 3626 owned and driven by Deolall Mohan, who was proceeding north across the road.

Mohan then collided with a pickup, which is owned by a 45-year-old man, which was parked on the northern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, Mohan was taken out of his vehicle in a conscious state by persons from around the area, and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor for the injuries, which he received to his head. He was later admitted at a private hospital for observation.

Subsequently, a Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motorcar PRR 3572 which indicated no alcohol intake.

Police investigations into the matter continue.