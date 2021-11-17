Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver hospitalised following three-vehicle accident

Nov 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A driver was hospitalised following a three-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday last, on the Blankenburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara around 20:45hrs.
The incident involved three vehicles, two of which were proceeding along the West Coast Road, and one which was parked.
According to police, motorcar PRR 3572, which is owned by Prakesh Nandalall was proceeding east along the northern side of the Blankenburg Public Road at a fast rate when it collided with the left side of motorcar PLL 3626 owned and driven by Deolall Mohan, who was proceeding north across the road.
Mohan then collided with a pickup, which is owned by a 45-year-old man, which was parked on the northern side of the road.
As a result of the collision, Mohan was taken out of his vehicle in a conscious state by persons from around the area, and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor for the injuries, which he received to his head. He was later admitted at a private hospital for observation.
Subsequently, a Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motorcar PRR 3572 which indicated no alcohol intake.
Police investigations into the matter continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre recognises players, journalist

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre recognises players, journalist

Nov 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – Regal Stationery and Computer Centre of Seaforth Street, Campbellville has honoured veteran players Sunil Dhaniram and Nirad Lall, and journalist Frederick Halley for their...
Read More
2021 ITTF Panam C/Ships Guyana lose to Puerto Rico in first Group match

2021 ITTF Panam C/Ships Guyana lose to Puerto...

Nov 17, 2021

GCC expresses condolences on the passing of Cricket Administrator, Fizul Bacchus

GCC expresses condolences on the passing of...

Nov 17, 2021

GFF pays tribute to former national U17 Captain Mandokin

GFF pays tribute to former national U17 Captain...

Nov 17, 2021

GCB set to resume play as National Covid-19 Task Force approves resumption

GCB set to resume play as National Covid-19 Task...

Nov 17, 2021

GCC offers congratulations to Shivnarine Chanderpaul

GCC offers congratulations to Shivnarine...

Nov 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]