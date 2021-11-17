Contractor bids less than half of Engineer’s estimate for Prison School

Latest update November 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – One out of the 15 contractors who bid to construct a vocational school for the Lusignan Prison, a project, which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs, bid at half the price that is estimated to construct the building. According to the engineer’s estimate, the cost to build the school is $113,441,780.
The company that bid the lowest was A.Nazir & Son Contracting & General Supplies, which revealed that it can build the school for some $60,015,249. Meanwhile, the highest bidder was that of DKE Enterprise, which bid at $139,653,875 for the project.
This project was among 13 Government projects, which were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration office located at the Ministry of Finance building.
Some other notable bids that opened yesterday were that of the relocation of the female prison currently located at New Amsterdam to Lusignan Prison, general repairs to the official residence of the Prime Minister, and the procurement of road vehicles for the Ministry of Public Works.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Relocation of female prison to Lusignan Prison, Guyana Prison Service.
Construction of Lusignan Vocational School at the Lusignan Prison.
Procurement of janitorial and cleaning supplies for the Guyana Prison Service.
Office of the Prime Minister
General repairs to the official residence of the Prime Minister at Lots 1 and 2.
Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Procurement of genuine outboard engine.
Ministry of Public Works
Procurement of road vehicles.
Teaching Service Commission
Repairs to roof and ceiling at the Teaching Service Commission’s building.
Minor repairs to eastern wall at the Teaching Service Commission’s building.
National Communications Network (NCN)
Supply and installation of IP PBX telephone system.
Supply and design of broadcast tower and foundation.
Parliament of Guyana
Supply of 40 desktop computers.
Supply and installation of a fire alarm system.
Supply and installation of closed circuit television cameras.
