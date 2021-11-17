Anil Nandlall, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Vanessa Kissoon’s mystery

Kaieteur News – Here are the words of a PNC stalwart that was suspended from her party for seven years. As you read Vanessa Kissoon’s statement, it hits you right away that either she is exaggerating or constituency politics in Guyana is completely dead contrary to what obtains in other countries in the world, or the situation will remain a mystery.

Ms. Kissoon noted, “In spite of the unjust suspension, during the 2015 and 2020 General and Regional Elections, I worked my hardest to help deliver Region 10 to the PNC/R. I am a grassroots politician because I connect to the people and the people connect to me.” Something does not fit here and Ms. Kissoon and her supporters in Linden owe the Guyanese people an explanation. If she does not elaborate, then she will leave a void in understanding the role of constituency politics.

Ms. Kissoon is one of the most known PNC faces in Linden. She served the PNC for two terms in the House as a representative of Region 10. She is accepted in politics in Guyana as a Linden personality and activist. She is thus seen as having constituency support. In other words, she is a constituency politician as opposed to many politicians who are accepted as general activists without a particular geographical niche.

Ms. Kissoon claimed back then, and still argues, that her suspension was wrong. If the unfairness of her exclusion was accepted by her party in Linden, then three questions linger. What was the reaction of her constituency for all these years? In all these years, why weren’t there daily efforts by her constituency to fight Congress Place on the injustice? Why wasn’t Congress Place defied by her constituency and she was allowed to continue serving as an active member of the PNC executive in Linden?

In democratic countries that have the “First Past The Post System”, formally known as constituency system, it is not simple and easy for the central leader to suspend a constituency Member of Parliament. That MP has to be accused of extremely serious unprincipled deportment, which the constituency is appalled at.

If the constituency feels that their MP was victimised, the traditional pattern takes two directions. The aggrieved MP sits as an independent in the House or the constituency demands reinstatement. In the UK, confrontation between constituency MPs and the central leader is quite common.

In the Unites States, it is difficult for the leadership of both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party to discipline a popular and loved member of the House of Representative. The district they represent will certainly be angry. This is especially so with the Black Caucus.

The fact that Ms. Kissoon was excluded from formal participation in the business of the PNC Linden branch for seven years without any confrontation between Region 10 and Congress Place means one of two things. First, she was not as influential and accepted in Region 10 as her supporters claim. The other was that her constituency, though agreeing that she was wronged and showing sympathy for her, was not prepared to fight Congress Place on her behalf.

In relation to the PPP, one cannot see a parallel development, especially with two persons – Anil Nandlall and Dr. Vindhya Persaud. Mr. Nandlall is one of the faces emblazoned on the PPP’s fabric. If he should exclaim that he was suspended unfairly, I cannot see hundreds of PPP groups just accepting that and life goes on. There will be ongoing discussions to rectify the situation.

Dr. Persaud is a colossal figure in the Hindu community. If she announces that she was unfairly suspended, there is going to be automatic emotional responses from hundreds of mandirs in Guyana. I doubt the influential Hindu sections of the entire country will just frown upon the decision and let the dust settle. This is what happens in politics when a party has strategically placed actors at the apex.

The most graphic example was in 2011 when Raphael Trotman wanted to be the AFC’s presidential candidate again though the sealed agreement was that it would alternate after 2006. The Indian financial backers and the ex ROAR activists in and outside of Guyana who were now well placed in the AFC were enraged and waged a relentless war against Trotman. Some of the email exchanges, which I saw bordered on racism. In the end, Trotman had to back down.

It would be nice if Ms. Kissoon could answer some of the questions raised in this article. It would help young Guyanese who would want to participate in their country’s politics. Ms. Kissson has an obligation to do so.

