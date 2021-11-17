69-year-old appeals jail sentence for rape

Kaieteur News – George Robin, 69, a former soldier who is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence for rape has moved to the Appeal Court in a bid to challenge the length of his sentence. Robin, a father of twelve from Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice, was found guilty by a jury of engaging in sexual penetration of a girl under the age of 16 years.

According to the indictment, the offence was committed on February 6, 2017. About two years after he was charged, Robin faced a trial in the High Court where he was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to prison by Justice Brassington Reynolds. The sentence was handed down following a probation report on the life of the convicted ex-soldier prior to his arrest.

According to the report, Robin was in the habit of engaging in vulgar sexual-related conversations with young girls in his community. The report outlined that while residents expressed some degree of shock at the charge against Robin, they indicated to the probation officer that it was not surprising since Robin was known to exhibit perverted tendencies to young women.

Despite these revelations, the probation officer told the court that none of the instances were reported to the police.

Nevertheless, residents said that Robin was a dedicated Christian. His wife shared similar sentiments with the probation officer, adding that Robin was a family-oriented and jovial person. The man’s wife relayed that the matter at hand has caused grave embarrassment to her family. Though the probation officer was unable to contact the victim, she did speak to her grandmother.

The grandmother told the probation officer that she is happy her granddaughter has finally received justice for an incident act that has left her traumatized. Robin, on the other hand, is maintaining that he is innocent, the probation officer related.

Considering all the findings of the report, the probation officer asked that the court impose a sentence that would send a strong message to like-minded offenders, in that no forms of abuse against children will be tolerated.

Soon after the jury had announced its guilty verdict, Robin told the court that the actions of man can only be judged by God. He was nevertheless sentenced to 19 years in prison for the crime.