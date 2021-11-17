2021 ITTF Panam C/Ships Guyana lose to Puerto Rico in first Group match

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s men’s team began sprang into action yesterday at the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) Panam Championships being held in Lima, Peru, when they matched skills with regional powerhouses Puerto Rico.

Despite some spirited displays of Table Tennis by the Guyanese, they still lost 3-0 to their Spanish-speaking counterparts.

Christopher Franklin lost the first match of the encounter 3-0 while Shemar Britton showed some fight but went down 3-1 in a match that could’ve gone either way before Joseph Alleyne went down in a similar 3-1 fashion.

The winner of each group will advance to the next round. Guyana still stands a chance in Group 3 with matches against Argentina and Ecuador remaining.

Meanwhile, Group 1 consists of Brazil, Chile & Peru. Group two includes the United States, Canada, Barbados and Guatemala.

All matches can be streamed live on the ITTF’s facebook page or on their website, ITTF.com.