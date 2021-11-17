20-year-old repeat offender jailed

Kaieteur News – Repeat offender, 20-year-old Daniel McArthur, a security officer of Lot 22 South Vryheid Lust, East Coast Demerara, was on Monday jailed for robbery under arms, and for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

McArthur appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Courts before Magistrate Dylon Bess. He was charged with robbery under arms, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the robbery under arms charge and he was sentenced to two years, six months imprisonment. He also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, and he was sentenced to one year imprisonment on one count of unlawful possession of ammunition – his sentences are to run concurrently.

However, he denied the seconds count of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. Those charges were adjourned to December 5, 2021.

Despite facing the court on previous occasions for robbery related charges, McArthur had no previous convictions.

In May last, then 19-year-old McArthur was placed on $150,000 bail for allegedly snatching two gold chains from a woman which weres valued at $224,000.

On October 25, 2019, McArthur made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was jointly charged for allegedly robbing Ethan Muckoo on October 17, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, of a Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $280,000, and an $80,000 iPhone. McArthur, and his alleged co-accused, Shawn Inniss and Harcarlaus Harris, all teenagers at the time, denied the charge after it was read to them.

At that same hearing, McArthur was also charged separately for robbing Juliet Wills of a brown handbag valued $5,000, a cell phone valued $65,000 and $2,000 cash on October 11, 2019. They were all remanded to prison.

For another court appearance, the defendants’ guardians had appeared in court and had pleaded for leniency from the Magistrate. The teens had promised the Magistrate that they will not get involved in any other matter and that they will change their lives around, if granted bail – this led to bail being granted.

However, in May 2020, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly revoked McArthur’s bail and remanded him to prison after the court was informed that he is wanted for questioning at the Sparendaam Police Station in relation to another robbery matter.