Thieves steal winches from West Bank kokers

– replacement estimated to cost around $5.1M

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Thieves over the weekend stole two winches from kokers at Bagotsville and Nismes, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Region Three.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Chairman of the La Grange/Nismes Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Anjanie Seebaran, said that the first winch was discovered missing from the Bagotsville koker on Saturday last.

It is believed that the thieves who are yet to be identified might have stolen it sometime on Friday night or during the wee hours of Saturday.

The ‘winch thieves’ reportedly took a break on Saturday night but then struck again sometime on Sunday evening, this time stealing the winch from the Nismes koker.

Seebaran related that the winch from the Nismes koker was discovered missing yesterday.

She pointed out that the Regional Engineer, has since estimated that it can cost somewhere around $5.1M to replace the winches at both Kokers.

“The engineer confirmed with me that one winch cost approximately $1.5M and the estimate for a contractor to install two winches at separate Kokers is around $2.1M,” Seebaran said.

Luckily, she continued, “the Region won’t have to spend $3M to purchase new winches to replace the stolen ones because her NDC has a used one in its bond and the regional administration department also has one in stock.”

Seebaran pointed out that the only expense that Region will have to incur as a result of the theft, is payments to a contractor to install them and that the process of hiring one has already begun.The NDC chairman explained that the winches are used to open and close the doors of the kokers when necessary.

During high tides it is required that the kokers be closed to prevent the villages from being flooded.When the tide is low, the kokers are opened to drain out excess water from the land, especially during or after a heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture last evening in a public statement condemned the “theft of winches from critical sluices in Region Three”

According to the Ministry, Region Three officials believe that thieves might have gained access to kokers from the Demerara River.

They were led to this conclusion because of the “location of the kokers and the size of, and weight of the winches”

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, was quoted in the statement urging persons to desist from such acts.

According to the Agriculture Minister, tampering with government structures are a criminal offence and persons found deliberately interfering with any such structure will be made to face the full force of the law.

According to the Ministry, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has since been working closely with Region Three officials, to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the La Grange/Nismes NDC Chairman, Seebaran related to Kaieteur News that theft of winches is not the only problem that Bagotsville and Nismes have faced recent times and cited as example, negligence of a koker attendant, causing both villages to be severely flooded some two weeks ago. That attendant has since been disciplined for his wrongful actions.