Rockaway Group of Companies supports Cane Grove SC

Nov 16, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies has rendered support to Cane Grove Sports Club of East Coast Demerara.

Cane Grove- CEO of Rockaway Hafeez Ali (right) presents one of the uniforms to Munishram Sancharra of Cane Grove SC.

Chief Executive Officer of the entity, Hafeez Ali presented a quantity of cricket uniforms to the club on Monday last.Ali said that he is happy to support the club and encouraged its members to take the game seriously as it promotes discipline and unity. He pledged his continued support and noted that he wants to see the development of the game at the club. Munishram Sancharra of Cane Grove Sports Club expressed gratitude to Ali and said his club mates are delighted for the support.
Ali, who owns the Rockaway Legends team, also plays for Everest Masters.

 

Sports

