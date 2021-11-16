PS caught in kickback scandal, file sent back to DPP for the third time

Kaieteur News – The file for the Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, who is fingered in a kickback scandal, was last Friday sent back to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers for the third time by the police seeking further advice.

On October 7, 2021, the PS, Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg office during a police operation.

Following the incident, she was immediately sent on leave, pending the outcome of the matter.

The police subsequently sent the case file to DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, for legal advice, but the file was sent back for the investigators to make necessary corrections, before resending the file to the Chambers.

On the second occasion when the file was sent to the chambers, the Communication Officer for the DPP’s office, Liz Rahaman, told this publication that the file was once more resent to the police for further corrections to be made.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum has since confirmed that the file was forwarded back to the DPP’s chamber for a third time.

According to reports, a sting operation was setup after a businessman who usually provides security services for the Ministry, reported to the police that the PS was demanding money from him before she signed off on his invoices.

Hicks and the businessman’s father reportedly had a deal, in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and in return, he would pay her a $200,000 ‘kickback’ each month.

After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.

However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police.

As such, the sting operation was setup and marked notes were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office.

After Hicks collected the money, a plainclothes police rank walked into her office, identified himself and cautioned her. She was cautioned of the allegation and arrested.