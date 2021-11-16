ITTF Panam C/Ships Team Guyana’s last shot

Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Today Guyana will have their last shot of medalling at the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Panam Championships in Lima, Peru, when the team of Shemar Britton, Joel Alleyne and Christopher Franklin spring into action.
Earlier in the tournament, the Guyanese suffered first round exits in each of their four singles’ matches (Miguel Wong the other player) while going down agonisingly to Canada in the men’s doubles after being two games up.
A female team had qualified to represent Guyana but a correspondence from the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) detailed that the team was unable to participate due to some unforeseen circumstances.
