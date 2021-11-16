Guyanese have a choice to make

Kaieteur News – Guyanese are at a place they have never been before. Whether rich or poor, educated or untutored, or wise or untroubled, all citizens are at crossroads. Every citizen or, at least, a solid and sound core of them, need to make a choice. It is a simple, but tough choice, the most fateful of choices, for whatever they decide could take them to a different place, and make or break this country.

The choice is straightforward: stay as they are and exist in some fashion, as they have always done, comforted them. Or, on the other hand, they can come to an appreciation of their obligations as citizens of a society, as parents and breadwinners, and as members of a democratic nation, and what such entails, especially what it demands of them.

The former is deciding to stay disengaged, as though what occurs across Guyana, are some news stories from another country, hence, none of their business. Nothing could be more wrong, more self-destructive, since what is going on in Guyana today is everyone’s business, regardless of how involved or indifferent they may be. If they were indifferent before, that has to be a thing of the past, and starting from yesterday. Already, much time has been lost, which means that Guyanese are beginning with a disadvantage as they struggle to come to grips with where they stand, what they must do.

One of the ways they must not be, cease to be, is lethargic and unconcerned. They must not be so indifferent, as to take for granted what political leaders fill them with, that they remain unmoved and silent, while sitting on their hands, without care or concern.

Guyanese can take it silently, while Chinese companies pay three percent royalties, and receive huge plots of prime gold land cheaply, while locals pay eight percent taxes, and have to fight each other for a small space to mine.

They have to decide how much more of leadership secrets they are willing to absorb, how many billions in American dollars to dish out to Exxon, with PPP leaders not even bothering to check.

The bottom-line is, their present and future, as well as that of their children, are at stake, and something which no man or woman should take lightly. This is not somebody else’s business that is happening someplace else, but right here. It is our business.

It is why we say that sitting silently, to make oneself small is no longer an option. We have what could be a filler of dreams for all in this tiny population; or, in the next breath, if left to the known ways of politicians, could turn out to be a killer of the same dreams and aspirations long harboured in the breast of Guyanese. We have had our share of the terrible consequences resulting from when we leave important matters, huge money matters, in the hands of ruling political groups and their leaders alone. It is no longer a recipe for disaster, but the unsparing realities of actual disaster upon disaster, thanks to the trickeries and corruptions of leaders. And this brings us, willingly or unwillingly, to the second choice before all citizens of this blessed land.

Guyanese can decide that they want more than just existing, meaning, they desire to live with pride, and at some standards higher than ever before. Those standards are not going to come from wishful thinking, or through trusting the good graces of clever leaders. They will only come after working for what is due to us, and belongs to us.

We must stand up, and speak out. The more citizens that do so, the more astute political leaders and their insiders are quick to discern that the old ways are under siege, and their practices are coming under sharp scrutiny. Guyanese have to be fearless today, but they have to be sensible. They must recognise that the enemy is our leaders, those who promise them the world, while delivering worms. Those who divide them, and then use them for their own purposes and advantages. If Guyanese have any dignity left, they will want to live, not merely exist. They know the choices that they have in front of them.