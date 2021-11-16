GTI inks MoU with equipment supplier to support agricultural machinery programme

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Technical Institute (GTI) recently received a Doosan forklift from Farm Supplies Limited (FARMSUP), following the signin of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three year partnership agreement, aimed at assisting in the provision of equipment for vocational institution’s Agricultural Machinery Programme.

The MoU was inked on Friday last by FARMSUP Managing Director, Renger van Dijk, and the GTI Principal, Renita Crandon Duncan.

Speaking on behalf of FARMSUP, Managing Director, Renger van Dijk in his remarks stressed on the importance of supporting the educational sector.

“This is a mutual partnership between the school and our company that works very well,” he said.

According to the FARMSUP Managing Director, “we also benefit by getting students who join our company, work hard, and move up in very high ranks within the company.”

He recalled “our first partnership was signed in 2012,” and that “nine years after, we are proud to be in continuous partnership and to be donating a Doosan Forklift for the benefit of the students in training.”

GTI’s Principal, Ms. Duncan in her remarks expressed profound gratitude for the opportunities offered to the students by FARMSUP, and that she looks forward to a fruitful and reciprocal relationship in the years to come.

She also used the occasion to thank FARMSUP “for always having GTI as their number one partner and is most grateful for the contributions made.”

The objective of the partnership includes support to GTI by providing the necessary tools and equipment for the Agricultural Machinery Programme on an annual basis.

This is to assist with training through guest lectures and other facilitations.

According to Ms. Duncan, the equipment will also assist with provision of industrial attachments for students, personal protective equipment for staff and students on an annual basis, repairs needed to the Agricultural Machinery workshop on an annual basis coupled with the employment of the top two graduates from both the day and evening programme.