GRA temporarily relocates Smyth Street operations

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be temporarily moving its Licence Revenue Operations from its Smyth and Princess Streets, location to the GRA’s Parking Lot, Lamaha Railway Embankment, Camp and Lamaha Streets, later this month.

GRA gave the announcement in a release which said operations at the new location will take effect from Monday, November 29, 2021.

In order to facilitate the relocation, the office at Smyth Street will be closed on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 12 noon.

According to the GRA, this move is a temporary one, which stems from the need to demolish the existing structure at Smyth Street and reconstruct a modern, more functional office space for the comfort of both staff and customers with optimised service.

The hours of operation at the Railway Embankment facility will be: Mondays- Thursdays from 7:00AM to 3:30 PM, and Fridays from 7:00AM to 2:30PM.

Auto-dealers however, will be granted three half-hour slots daily to complete their transactions.

The allotted times are: · Mondays to Thursday 7:00AM – 7:30AM, 11:30AM – 12PM, and 3:00PM-3:30PM, and· Fridays 2:00PM – 2:30PM.

Services, which will be available at this location, are motor vehicle registration, change of registration, transfer of registration, motor vehicle examination, and motor vehicle licence.

A drive-through system will be in place for persons whose only transaction is purchasing of motor vehicle licence(s).

All registration and examination services at this facility will be rendered by appointment. This includes hire cars in corporate yellow and mini buses to be registered in ‘G’ series.

Requests for appointments can be facilitated through an online mailbox [email protected] or Whatsapp on 655-0806 during the aforementioned business hours.

Upon receipt of request, a confirmation notice will be sent. Persons visiting this location to lodge documents for motor vehicle registration purposes MUST also present the said vehicle (s) on the date of the appointment. In the case of Motor Vehicle Transfer transactions, both parties MUST be present for the processing of the said transaction.

The GRA release states too that customers will access the facility from Camp Street, using the inner lane of the eastern carriageway that flows south towards Lamaha Street. The first gate, near to the northern side of the facility will be used for entry, while the other gate further south will be the exit point.

GRA wishes to remind taxpayers that the COVID-19 Emergency Measures published in the Official Gazette dated October 30, 2021 are in effect, and encourages all to comply with them; including wearing masks at all times, sanitizing hands and practicing social distancing.