Despite challenges with poor quality images

Kaieteur News – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Wendell Blanhum, in his Crime overview, and Christmas policing presentation for this year, is seeking to assure the public that the Guyana Police Force has full command and control of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) centre on a 24hour shift system.
To this end, he noted that despite challenges faced by some poor quality images, CCTV images and recordings were successfully used to assist in the investigations and prosecution of individuals for serious criminal offences, real time monitoring and information dissemination to commanders and patrol officers.
The Safe City System is a component of the US$32M National Broadband Project, which was received from the Chinese Government over four years ago.
There were over 100 CCTV cameras installed across the city as part of the Smart Street Safe city Program.
The Minister of Public Security at that time, Khemraj Ramjattan, had impressed that that the system will enhance the capacity of the police.
He described it as a combination of personnel and technology that will take Guyana forward, in terms of security.
This publication had previously reported that the high-tech system is capable of performing facial and [car] licence recognition.
Several police vehicles are also equipped with cameras and radios that can be traced and accessed at any time.
From the security control room, the operators have access to all the cameras across the city that they can pull up on a big screen as they keep watch.
