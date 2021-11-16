Dem tief nah interested in learning skills

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De guvament planning fuh have a confidential programme to help convicted prisoners who wish to turn dem life around. Dem boys wan laugh when dem hear dis.

Yuh can’t solve crime by being soft with dem prisoners. Right now dem gat nuff people when de popo go fuh arrest dem, dem resisting. And dem gat cheerleaders. But wait and see wah gan happen.

Dem criminals nah interested in turning dem life around. Dem interested in turning dem arrest around so dat dem gan be free to roam de streets and to rob innocent people.

De guvament wasting time and money behind dis initiative. Dem prisoners nah interested in learning no skills. Dem already gat a skill; dem know how fuh deprive yuh of yuh property. Dem know how fuh steal, beat and brutalise.

Dem nah want no confidential programme. Dem want dem freedom fuh continue to do wat dem does do good.

No skill dat yuh can teach dem gan allow dem fuh earn more dan dem does earn from stealing. Dem nah gan change dem ways behind bars, so instead of wasting time, try and mek dem do some hard wuk during dem incarceration.

One time, dem had a prisoner who was on good behaviour. De warden decide fuh give he a break. He tell he if he fit up a few counters in de prison’s kitchen, he gan reduce he sentence.

De prisoner tun to he and seh, “Is counter fitting dat land me in jail.”

Talk half and buss laugh with dem boys over dis story hay.