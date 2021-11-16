Brazilian national wanted for Baramita murder

Kaieteur News – Brazilian national, Genelson Alves Oliverais, is wanted by the police in relation to the murder of his countryman, Gilson Carlos Da Cruz Carvahloc called “Negung” a gold miner who was stabbed to death a month ago following a dispute over gold.

Kaieteur News had reported that ‘Negung’ was allegedly murdered on October 21, last, following a drinking spree at a location in Central Baramita, Region One.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Oliverais, is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Information reaching this publication had revealed that around 20:30hrs that day, the men who are known to each other were imbibing alcohol in the vicinity of Johnny Phillips Hotel, when a heated argument ensued between them.

Kaieteur News was told that the argument related to a quantity of gold that one of them had brought back from working on a mining operation located at the Guyana/Venezuela border.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly armed himself with a knife which he used to inflict the fatal injuries on ‘Negung,’ who according to detectives, was stabbed several times to his chest and rib area.

According to police reports, while the men were working at the border area, the deceased and the suspect had an ‘old grievance’ over some raw gold which led them to frequently threatening each other.

Those incidents however, were never reported to the police before.

‘Negung’ was taken to the Baramita Health Center, where he was officially pronounced dead.