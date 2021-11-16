Berbicians to benefit from upgraded eye-care as Ming’s Optical expands

Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Eye-care giant Ming’s Optical has expanded and re-opened their Corentyne, Berbice location. The modest re-opening ceremony saw in attendance Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony at the new location at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice. The previous branch operated at a smaller capacity just two lots away.
r. Michele Ming, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ming’s Optical, in an interview with media operatives, said that they had initially opened their Berbice branch in 2013 but were operating only on Saturdays.
As such, a decision was taken to have a tent in place to offer more space to accommodate persons and that resulted in them operating more days, she said.
According to Dr. Ming, with the new and improved location, they will now operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 AM to 2 PM.
The services to be offered include eye testing, eye-care, glaucoma testing and a wide variety of eye glasses and contact lenses to choose from.
Monitoring of eye diseases will also be done with a staff that includes six Optometrists to tend to those visiting the location.
“They really need the care here in the whole Berbice, and they need a lot of facilities for the eye care, not just the eye care spectacles, but the total package, because the key is early detection to get all the diseases early. There is a lot of diabetes here, a lot of hypertension, glaucoma, and cataract”, Dr. Ming said.
According to Dr. Ming, there will be a Pediatric Optometrist, and she is expected and will provide eye care services for children which include vision therapy and more.
