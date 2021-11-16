Berbice teen raped while heading to the shop

Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Berbice.
Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the reported incident allegedly occurred on Saturday last at approximately 10:50 hrs.
The teenager was said to be making her way to a nearby shop when the accused grabbed her from behind.
This publication was told that he reportedly dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her.
As a result, the victim started to scream and a male passerby who heard her raised an alarm after which the suspect escaped.
The victim was later seen and examined medically by a doctor while the suspect was contacted, told of the offence committed, was cautioned, arrested and was placed in custody pending further investigation.
Nov 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Today Guyana will have their last shot of medalling at the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Panam Championships in Lima, Peru, when the team of Shemar Britton,...
Nov 16, 2021
Nov 16, 2021
Nov 16, 2021
Nov 16, 2021
Nov 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are four things you need to reflect on if you take an interest in where Guyana is heading. 1 –... more
Kaieteur News – A woman called in to a recent edition of The Glenn Lall Show which is aired on Monday, Wednesdays and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]