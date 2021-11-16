Berbice teen raped while heading to the shop

Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Berbice.
Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the reported incident allegedly occurred on Saturday last at approximately 10:50 hrs.
The teenager was said to be making her way to a nearby shop when the accused grabbed her from behind.
This publication was told that he reportedly dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her.
As a result, the victim started to scream and a male passerby who heard her raised an alarm after which the suspect escaped.
The victim was later seen and examined medically by a doctor while the suspect was contacted, told of the offence committed, was cautioned, arrested and was placed in custody pending further investigation.

