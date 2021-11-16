Apologies

Kaieteur – News in its November 4, 2021 publication, under the caption ‘Local company lodges complaints over ‘unfair practices’ by foreigners,’ reported that Universal Janitorial Services and Supplies, Ian Edwards, accused Arrow Oilfield Services Inc. of misrepresenting itself as a foreign owned company.

He further accused the company of ‘bid sponsor impersonation,’ charges it vehemently denies.

Arrow Oilfield Services Inc., in denying the allegations asserts that its shareholders are Guyanese and that the assertions have caused its international clients to express hesitation in doing business with them in future, and that it is in possession of correspondences between the two companies to corroborate its claims.

As such, Kaieteur News apologises for any inconvenience caused.