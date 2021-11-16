Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Apologies

Nov 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur – News in its November 4, 2021 publication, under the caption ‘Local company lodges complaints over ‘unfair practices’ by foreigners,’ reported that Universal Janitorial Services and Supplies, Ian Edwards, accused Arrow Oilfield Services Inc. of misrepresenting itself as a foreign owned company.
He further accused the company of ‘bid sponsor impersonation,’ charges it vehemently denies.
Arrow Oilfield Services Inc., in denying the allegations asserts that its shareholders are Guyanese and that the assertions have caused its international clients to express hesitation in doing business with them in future, and that it is in possession of correspondences between the two companies to corroborate its claims.
As such, Kaieteur News apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ITTF Panam C/Ships Team Guyana’s last shot

ITTF Panam C/Ships Team Guyana’s last shot

Nov 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – Today Guyana will have their last shot of medalling at the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Panam Championships in Lima, Peru, when the team of Shemar Britton,...
Read More
Rockaway Group of Companies supports Cane Grove SC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Cane Grove

Nov 16, 2021

Fourth LonLam Classic

Fourth LonLam Classic

Nov 16, 2021

Former GCB President Fizul Bacchus passes on

Former GCB President Fizul Bacchus passes on

Nov 16, 2021

BCB hosts successful one day Dr Tulsi Dtal Singh Academy in West Berbice

BCB hosts successful one day Dr Tulsi Dtal Singh...

Nov 16, 2021

GFF under-13 ATC Trophy Challenge Bartica make it to semifinal

GFF under-13 ATC Trophy Challenge Bartica make it...

Nov 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]