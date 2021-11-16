Albouystown residents fearful of mentally ill man

Latest update November 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – For several months now, residents of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown—commonly referred to as Punt trench—have been reporting to police their fears of a mentally ill man who traverses the streets threatening them sometimes with a knife, ice pick or an old rusty cutlass.
The mentally-ill man identified as “Safie,” is said to reside at the back of a yard located in an alley next to the Church on ‘Punt Trench’ between Barr and Hunter Streets, Albouystown.
At the time Kaieteur News visited the area, he was observed sitting on a bridge, and according to the residents, they are not only afraid that he might harm them, but that someone might also harm him too.
They said, they would like the police or the relevant authorities to look into the matter and take him to a place where he can receive the necessary treatment needed.
One resident (name provided), related that ‘Safie’ had tried to attack him multiple times with a ‘rusty’ cutlass.
“Some mornings when I heading out to work, he does deh on the road corner, and when he see me passing he does start threatening that he gon chop me up. Sometimes he does run you down.”
Another female resident related to this publication, “I am more fearful for the children, because sometimes they would taunt him and he would chase after them”.
She added too, that ‘Safie’ also has a habit of sneaking up behind you with a knife and ice-pick and recounted that it happened to her once. “It was a very scary experience”.
Another resident recalled that on Saturday last, she was forced to lodge another report with police against ‘Safie.’
She said, that the mentally-ill man would frequently stalk her and on Saturday, he snuck up behind her and she started to scream out of fear.
‘Safie’ reportedly retaliated by threatening to hurt her but luckily before he could have advanced any further, she was rescued by one of her male neighbours passing by.
The residents said that they would like him to be removed from the community because his presence can prove to be harmful to them and to himself.
